Dear Sal Soghoian,

thanks for your great work on AppleScript and Automator. You saved us a ton of work and made many things possible that were out of reach for us otherwise. AppleScript is the hardest working member of our team. It's the very reason why a Mac is more productive, valuable and flexible than a Windows PC. Automator is the friendly tool that's always at hand if needed. Both are killer technologies that Apple should strengthen and improve and advertise.



At Mac-TV we benefitted immensely from your work. You are a hero of the Mac community and a cool guy.

